Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,204 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $520,232,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $182.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $431.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.95, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.86. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $187.99.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $39,142,477.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $74,822.88. This trade represents a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $4,484,317.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 367,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,472,465.49. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,515,632 shares of company stock valued at $196,472,623. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.