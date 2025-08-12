Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 14.1% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.11.

Chevron Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE CVX opened at $153.53 on Tuesday. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $265.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

