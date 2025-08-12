Annandale Capital LLC Sells 4,562 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Annandale Capital LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $205,966,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 37.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,628,000 after buying an additional 5,529,065 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 212.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,468,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,009,000 after buying an additional 3,718,521 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,358,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after buying an additional 3,543,670 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,499,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.39.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $171,414.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 232,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,545.20. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $75,072.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,928.44. This represents a 8.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,081,245. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

