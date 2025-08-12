Tlwm Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tlwm trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,012,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200,850 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461,609 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $436,746,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,739 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,072,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,012 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.21.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.3%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $172.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $182.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

