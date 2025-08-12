Tlwm Acquires 189 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Tlwm grew its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 213.8% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $314.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $322.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total value of $13,696,600.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,452,165. This represents a 52.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total value of $2,142,281.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,828,587.08. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,370 shares of company stock valued at $78,408,011. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

