iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Callan Family Office LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Callan Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $445.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $424.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.48. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $448.79. The stock has a market cap of $116.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

