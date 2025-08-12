Cooper Financial Group Acquires 145 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.68.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $240.04 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $287.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.41. The company has a market capitalization of $134.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

