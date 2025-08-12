HighTower Advisors LLC Has $505.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,924,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.7% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $505,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $177.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.54 and its 200 day moving average is $172.70. The firm has a market cap of $139.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

