Cooper Financial Group Buys Shares of 2,723 Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Boston Scientific by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,492,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,199 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11,720.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,577,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,078 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,595,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,303,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,790 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,839,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $968,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,577,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,945 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. This trade represents a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $222,646.19. The trade was a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,029 shares of company stock valued at $35,976,603. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $102.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.44 and a twelve month high of $108.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.07.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

