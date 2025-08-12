Iyo Bank Ltd. Has $11.98 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Iyo Bank Ltd. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 3.9% of Iyo Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Iyo Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,643,224. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.3%

V stock opened at $335.94 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.74 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The firm has a market cap of $615.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.84.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

