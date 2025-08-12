Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,513 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

