Telligent Fund LP Invests $1.35 Million in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Telligent Fund LP acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. Trane Technologies comprises 1.5% of Telligent Fund LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

TT stock opened at $428.22 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $476.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $435.38 and a 200-day moving average of $390.02.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $458.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.