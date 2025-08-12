Telligent Fund LP Increases Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Telligent Fund LP grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 4.3% of Telligent Fund LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Telligent Fund LP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,495,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 22,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,623,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.1%

AJG stock opened at $289.02 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $274.25 and a 1-year high of $351.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total value of $342,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 45,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,502,278.92. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $4,645,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,256.33. The trade was a 53.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $8,528,080 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $352.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $371.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $345.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.15.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

