Rathbones Group PLC Sells 7,502 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,502 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Rathbones Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $215,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $387.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.42%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

