LGT Group Foundation Acquires 5,459 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 520.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $12,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in MercadoLibre by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,415,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,807 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in MercadoLibre by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,869,000 after purchasing an additional 470,829 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in MercadoLibre by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,386,000 after purchasing an additional 308,973 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,848,000 after acquiring an additional 405,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,154,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,531,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $2,292.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,431.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,250.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,646.00 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22. The company has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $2,975.00 target price (up previously from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,795.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

