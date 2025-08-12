Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) Stake Raised by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $3,567,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 59,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,184,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $100.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.60. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52 week low of $93.72 and a 52 week high of $223.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cindy L. Davis bought 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,198.40. This trade represents a 15.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,722.20. The trade was a 23.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

