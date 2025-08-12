Rathbones Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 414,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,789 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $49,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $142.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.31. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $145.33.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial raised Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

