Rathbones Group PLC Has $140.56 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,472,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 579,017 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $140,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Shopify by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.51.

Shopify stock opened at $147.50 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The company has a market cap of $191.36 billion, a PE ratio of 95.16, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.15.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

