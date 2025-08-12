Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC Increases Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $105.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.87. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.47.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.09.

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 44,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

