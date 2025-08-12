Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $426.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.62. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $99.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.