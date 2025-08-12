Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $695.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $705.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $663.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $605.86.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

