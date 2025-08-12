Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,722,000 after buying an additional 12,775,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,140,000 after buying an additional 7,468,212 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,491,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 7,096.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,718,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,593,000 after buying an additional 6,625,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $279.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average is $63.11.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $637,205.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 257,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,450,653.14. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $952,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,365,376.28. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.