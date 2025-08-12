C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 114 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,352,355. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $147.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $182.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.10.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

