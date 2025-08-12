Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 12,012 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,322 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,012 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $637,205.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 257,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,450,653.14. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 15,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $952,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,365,376.28. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

