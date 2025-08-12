Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 968 Shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $19,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,815,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,899,490,000 after buying an additional 119,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Moody’s by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,776,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,050,000 after buying an additional 302,453 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,590,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,980,000 after buying an additional 220,681 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Moody’s by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,586,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,897,000 after buying an additional 140,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,530,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,777,000 after buying an additional 265,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $512.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $496.63 and a 200 day moving average of $478.68. Moody’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $378.71 and a 52 week high of $531.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total value of $1,893,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,619.90. This represents a 31.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,138.44. This trade represents a 27.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,593 shares of company stock worth $4,382,984. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

About Moody's



Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

