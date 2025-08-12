Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $418.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.63 and a 200-day moving average of $157.79. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $174.60.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

