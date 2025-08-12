Core Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.4% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 160,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,305,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,819,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,679,000 after buying an additional 64,925 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 55,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 60,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $105.87 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $451.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.