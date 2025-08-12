Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 6,266 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 226.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 51.8% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 2.4%

MO stock opened at $65.71 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.97.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.