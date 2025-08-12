Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Decreased by Annandale Capital LLC

Annandale Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,812 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $131.38 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $107.11 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.17. The company has a market cap of $228.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

