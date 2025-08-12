Annandale Capital LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Annandale Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 18,096 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.3% of Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 543,990 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $53,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 25,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 35,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $112.60 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.16 and a 200-day moving average of $107.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $202.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

