CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 281.3% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of CVS stock opened at $64.91 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CVS Health from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.