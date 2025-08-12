Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 152.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,960 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.1% of Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kristen Gil acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $271.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,329.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,327.06. This trade represents a 3,135.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley acquired 86,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.57 per share, with a total value of $25,019,019.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 679,493 shares in the company, valued at $196,081,295.01. The trade was a 14.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (down previously from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 target price (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $366.52.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $252.44 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

