Callan Family Office LLC Sells 14,207 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Callan Family Office LLC lessened its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,207 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.88.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $155.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.