Callan Family Office LLC Purchases 2,715 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 141.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $940.16 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $893.99 and a 12 month high of $1,227.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,035.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,026.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

In related news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,348.80. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,080.38.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

