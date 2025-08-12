iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Saiph Capital LLC

Saiph Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 12.1% of Saiph Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Saiph Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $31,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $445.11 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $448.79. The firm has a market cap of $116.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.48.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

