Finer Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.2% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% in the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $172.28 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.52. The firm has a market cap of $279.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.