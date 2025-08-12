Rock Creek Group LP Has $65.82 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 7.6% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $65,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,829,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after acquiring an additional 896,836 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after acquiring an additional 471,032 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 716,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,408,000 after acquiring an additional 384,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 14,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 213,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $308.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $102.87 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $308.59 and a 200 day moving average of $293.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $225.12 and a 52 week high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

