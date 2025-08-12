LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,376,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,302,610,000 after buying an additional 518,833 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,626,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,026,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 784,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,702,000 after buying an additional 48,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,218,000 after purchasing an additional 47,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 590,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $550.08 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc has a 52-week low of $486.73 and a 52-week high of $642.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $562.40 and a 200 day moving average of $562.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.06 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $548.69 per share, with a total value of $46,089.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,296,314.19. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.