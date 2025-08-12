Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $1,619,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,571.86. This trade represents a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 12,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.43, for a total value of $13,565,933.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 251,697 shares in the company, valued at $283,267,354.71. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $1,128.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,057.95 and a 200-day moving average of $985.88. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,133.07.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,151.21.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

