Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 447 Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in 3M by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,752,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $871,738,000 after acquiring an additional 755,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in 3M by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $794,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in 3M by 0.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,498,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,695,000 after buying an additional 30,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in 3M by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,270,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $551,245,000 after buying an additional 172,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in 3M by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,624,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $467,944,000 after buying an additional 193,957 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price target on 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $925,859.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,522. This trade represents a 68.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,316 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,296 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $155.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.16 and a 200 day moving average of $146.98. 3M Company has a 12 month low of $121.98 and a 12 month high of $164.15. The firm has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

