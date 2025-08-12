Nuveen LLC Buys Shares of 1,855,233 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,855,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,348,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 20.7%

Shares of IEFA opened at $84.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day moving average of $78.90.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

