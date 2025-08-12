Linscomb Wealth Inc. Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 15,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the period. CCM Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $5,075,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $156,482,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 42,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Argus upgraded Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.55 per share, with a total value of $61,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,637.65. This represents a 2.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Heim acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.97 per share, with a total value of $125,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,056.71. This trade represents a 9.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,939 shares of company stock worth $237,725. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $118.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $140.85.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

