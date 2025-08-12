AIA Group Ltd Reduces Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 277.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $366.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $311.41 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CSL. Zelman & Associates upgraded Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.83.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

