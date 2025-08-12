443 Shares in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Acquired by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 34,578.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,244,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,011 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,582,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,464,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,866,000 after acquiring an additional 690,349 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,734,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,774,381,000 after acquiring an additional 463,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.78.

GD stock opened at $314.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $322.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.57 and its 200 day moving average is $275.90. The firm has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.81, for a total transaction of $1,717,326.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,137.23. This represents a 50.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total transaction of $2,142,281.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,828,587.08. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,370 shares of company stock valued at $78,408,011 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

