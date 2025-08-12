Invesco Ltd. Has $382.89 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,403,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414,768 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $382,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 52,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 61.6% during the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth $70,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 8.6% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 81,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Community Bank grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 40,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.73.

General Mills Stock Down 1.0%

GIS opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average is $55.79. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.59 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.01.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 59.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

