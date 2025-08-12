Cooper Financial Group Has $320,000 Stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,580,389. This represents a 31.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. UBS Group increased their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.42.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

HIG stock opened at $128.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.81 and a 200-day moving average of $121.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.93 and a 12-month high of $132.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

