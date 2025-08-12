Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 0.7% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 287.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. This represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 615,725 shares in the company, valued at $68,006,826.25. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $8,984,175. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.9%

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $120.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.43 and a 1-year high of $121.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.83. The company has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

