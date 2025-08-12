Nuance Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nuance Investments LLC cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,607 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 1.0% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $15,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $3,823,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $106,458,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.5%

KMB opened at $134.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

