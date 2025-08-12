Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 200,000 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $69,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 222,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.33.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $241.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $248.28. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

