Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Lowered by Trajan Wealth LLC

Trajan Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,158 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,418,000 after purchasing an additional 561,872 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,243,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,655,000 after purchasing an additional 384,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,427,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,914,000 after purchasing an additional 246,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $282.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.